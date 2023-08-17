Glendale

Police make first arrest in flash mob burglary at Americana at Brand in Glendale

A second person connected to the same flash mob burglary, who is currently outstanding, was identified as 21-year-old Briana Jimenez of Los Angeles.

By Elizabeth Chavolla and NBCLA Staff

Glendale Police

Glendale police announced Thursday the first arrest in the Yves Saint Laurent flash mob burglary at the Americana at Brand.

Police said they arrested 23-year-old Ivan Isaac Ramirez of Los Angeles. He is currently in Glendale Police custody and faces several charges including organized retail theft, burglary, grand theft and conspiracy.

A second person connected to the same flash mob burglary, who is currently outstanding, was identified as 21-year-old Briana Jimenez, also of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Aug 14

LA County DA George Gascón says smash-and-grab robbers will be held accountable

Los Angeles County Aug 14

What shoppers should do if they see smash and grabs

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The flash mob, caught on various witness cell phones, happened during the daytime on Aug. 8. Authorities said at least 30 people entered the YSL store and stole an estimated $40,000 in merchandise.

This Glendale incident is just one of many flash mob burglaries that have occurred recently in Southern California, with the most recent one taking place at the Costa Mesa Gucci Store. On Thursday, LA Mayor Karen Bass announced a retail crime task force that will investigate, apprehend and prosecute all involved in these types of thefts.

Stockton Apr 24

Thieves Crash Cars Into California Jewelry Stores, Steal Thousands in Merchandise

Canoga Park Aug 14

Smash-and-grab robberies: What happens next?

“To Angelenos, our message is clear, those who commit these crimes will be caught, they will be held accountable and we will work to address the issue”, said Bass.

The Organized Retail Crimes Task Force will include detectives and investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, California Highway Patrol, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Apprehension Task Force and police departments from LA, Glendale, Burbank, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica

“We have 22 assigned full-time investigators that will work 24/7, seven days a week. They will be responding to incidents day and night to conduct full investigations,” said Kris Pitcher of the LAPD.

This article tagged under:

Glendalearrestamericana
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us