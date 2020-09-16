Sherman Oaks

Man Pleads No Contest to Stabbing His Two Adoptive Fathers

Boulet was arrested July 24, 2018 by Los Angeles police and has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.

By City News Service

Crime scene tape is pictured in this file photo.
Getty

A young man is facing more than 15 years in state prison for stabbing his two adoptive fathers at their home in Sherman Oaks just over two years ago, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Matthew Boulet -- who was 21 at the time and is now 23 -- pleaded no contest Tuesday to two counts of attempted murder and admitted allegations that he caused great bodily injury in the July 24, 2018 attack, according to Deputy District Attorney Manuel Almada.

Boulet stabbed one of his fathers multiple times in the neck, face, ears, arms and body, and stabbed his other father multiple times in the face, arms and body when he tried to intervene, the prosecutor said.

A pocket knife was recovered, according to authorities.

Boulet was arrested early that morning by Los Angeles police and has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.

Authorities said he was apparently home from college for the summer when the stabbings occurred.

Boulet is due back in a Van Nuys courtroom for sentencing Oct. 29.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Sherman OaksVAN NUYS
