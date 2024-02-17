405 Freeway

405 Freeway off-ramp closed indefinitely due to sinkhole

Caltrans closed the Skirball-Mulholland northbound 405 off-ramp with no estimated time for reopening.

By Missael Soto

Caltrans

Due to a sinkhole, the northbound 405 Skirball Center and Mulholland Drive off-ramp will be closed indefinitely.

Caltrans announced the closure on Feb. 12 and has advised drivers to use alternate exits.

For now, the project is listed as long term by Caltrans and there is no information on what caused the sinkhole.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

405 FreewaysinkholeMulholland Drive
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us