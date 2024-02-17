405 Freeway off-ramp closed indefinitely due to sinkhole

Due to a sinkhole, the northbound 405 Skirball Center and Mulholland Drive off-ramp will be closed indefinitely.

Caltrans announced the closure on Feb. 12 and has advised drivers to use alternate exits.

For now, the project is listed as long term by Caltrans and there is no information on what caused the sinkhole.

🚧TRAFFIC ADVISORY🚧 @CaltransDist7 plans to CLOSE NB I-405 off-ramp to Skirball Ctr Dr/Mulholland Dr to repair dip/sinkhole. Unknown duration. Seek alternate routes. Check https://t.co/cxZ0jW7S5n for updates. pic.twitter.com/hLRO310MU2 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 12, 2024