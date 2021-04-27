Microsoft Set to Report Earnings After the Bell

Microsoft analysts are looking for the fastest revenue growth since 2018, while they see Azure revenue growth slowing.

In the quarter Microsoft announced a major contract for augmented-reality headsets from the U.S. Army.

Microsoft will announce its fiscal third-quarter results after market close on Tuesday.

Here's what analysts are expecting:

Earnings: $1.78 per share, adjusted, as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv

The revenue estimate implies growth of 17% on a year-over-year basis, which would mark the biggest quarterly increase the company has posted since 2018, thanks in part to gains in PC sales resulting from coronavirus-driven shortages last year.

Analysts expect Microsoft's Azure cloud to show 46% revenue growth in the quarter, according to a CNBC review of 14 equity research notes. That would be down from 50% in the prior quarter. Microsoft does not disclose Azure revenue in dollars.

Microsoft said in the quarter it had won a U.S. Army contract worth up to $21.9 billion over a decade for augmented reality headsets based on its latest HoloLens device. The company also issued patches to address vulnerabilities in its Exchange Server on-premises email and calendar software that Chinese hackers exploited. It also closed the $7.5 billion acquisition of video game maker ZeniMax Media.

With respect to guidance, analysts polled by Refinitiv expect $42.98 billion in revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter, which would imply annualized revenue growth of 13%.

Microsoft shares are up 17% year to date, compared with a gain of about 11% for the S&P 500 over the same time period.

Executives will discuss the results with analysts and issue guidance on a conference call starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.

