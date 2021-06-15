Price Outweighs Pandemic Fears as Americans Look to Book Travel Again

Cost and flexibility are most important for Americans planning to travel soon, a Discover survey found, outweighing health and safety.

Credit cards and contactless payment are the preferred means of settling up while traveling. Card use on trips has jumped 16% since 2016, the survey found.

Half of travelers told Discover they would spend more to ensure a more sanitary trip.

Most news about travel may have focused on health and safety since the pandemic hit over a year ago. However, cost and booking flexibility are now even more top of mind for Americans looking to finally get away again, according to Discover Financial Services.

The credit card company's latest annual travel survey, released Tuesday, finds that the 70% of consumers willing to travel again place price and flexibility ahead of the spread of Covid variants, infection rates at destinations or accommodations' cleanliness ratings when considering a trip. Additionally, 87% of those surveyed said cost was an important factor in booking, and 86% cited flexibility of cancellation policies.

Health and safety concerns, meanwhile, lagged priced, but not by much: 80%, meanwhile, pointed to news of Covid variants and/or the number of new infections at a destination, and 74% said they'd prioritize sanitization efforts when making an accommodations choice.

"It's clear consumers have a strong desire to travel again as we head into the summer months and the economic recovery continues," said Jacob Ayoub, vice president of consumer and competitive insights at Discover, in a statement. "We know travel trends and consumer needs are going to continue to shift, but it's important to note that, right now, U.S. consumers are considering costs, flexibility and the spread of Covid-19 while traveling."

The survey also addressed which Americans are traveling and why (see chart below).

Sixty-six percent of consumers are planning trips of 1 to 6 days, and they're traveling: To relax: 37%

37% To visit family and friends: 18%

18% For a change of scenery: 10% Among generations, here's how interest in family trips vs. adventure travel compares: Baby boomers: 28% family, 7% adventure

28% family, 7% adventure Gen X: 18% family, 10% adventure

18% family, 10% adventure Millennials : 12% family, 12% adventure

: 12% family, 12% adventure Gen Z: 9% family, 21% adventure Source: Discover Financial Services/Dynata survey, April 2021

In some cases, willingness to spend more is tied to health and safety concerns. Half of all respondents, for example, told Discover they'd be more likely to splurge on pricier trips if they include stricter Covid-19 hygiene protocols, and 49% would invest in priority travel passes to avoid crowds. Two out of 3 travelers surveyed said they'd continue to wear masks while traveling — even when not required — with 62% saying they're hesitant to use transportation where they'll be in close proximity to strangers.

When it comes to paying, 55% of travelers told Discover that credit cards are the preferred method — a 16-point jump from 2019. That may be tied to another survey finding, that 56% will use contactless payment options more often while on the road. Speaking of credit cards, about a third of respondents also said they planned to redeem card loyalty points for vacation-related expenses.

Research firm Dynata conducted the survey for Discover Financial Services April 23 to 28 among 2,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and older.