Gilroy Councilwoman Hit With Citations Over Deadly Shooting at Her Home

A shooting at Councilwoman Rebecca Armendariz's home left an 18-year-old dead and another teen injured

By Damian Trujillo

The city of Gilroy on Monday issued Councilwoman Rebecca Armendariz 10 citations stemming from a deadly Halloween shooting at her home.

The citations come following an independent investigation called for by the city after the shooting, which left an 18-year-old dead and another teen suffering serious injuries.

The findings were made public in a 120-page report on the city of Gilroy's website.

"It was a very thorough investigation from what I can tell," Gilroy Mayor Marie Blankley said.

The city issued Armendariz citations for violating city ordinances, including an ordinance meant to curb underage drinking.

Investigators also say Armendariz violated Gilroy's special permits requirement.

The report also states that Armendariz knew more about the party than she initially led on, like the fact that she helped book portable toilets for her underage nephew for the event.

"I think it’s beyond a doubt that she needs to go now," Gilroy resident Ron Kirkish said.

Kirkish is a longtime community activist who has been calling for Armendariz's resignation.

"I think it’s time," he said. "We need city council people that don’t encourage kids to do bad stuff."

In a text exchange, Armendariz told NBC Bay Area she would appeal the city's citations decision.

Beyond those citations, Blankley said there isn't much the city can do because Armendariz attended the party as a private citizen, not a councilwoman.

The criminal investigation in the case is ongoing.

