Evacuations were ordered for parts of Napa and Sonoma counties as several brush fires fanned by strong wind gusts spread quickly overnight north of the Bay Area.

The main fire in Napa County is the 2,500-acre Glass Fire, which is threatening more than 2,000 buildings. Several homes have burned as firefighters face wind gusts up to 70 mph.

There was no containment Monday morning.

Two other fires in the North Bay forced evacuations. The Shady Fire started west of St. Helena and was burning into the Oakmont area of Santa Rosa. The Boysen Fire was burning northeast of Santa Rosa.

Red flag warnings were issued early Monday for parts of Northern California. In Southern California, a red flag warning is in effect until 5 p.m. for the San Gabriel Mountains, Angeles National Forest, the Santa Clarita Valley and part of Ventura County.

California's largest fire, the August Fire, has burned more than 873,000 acres in Mendocino, Humboldt, Trinity, Tehama, Glenn and Lake counties. Containment was at 43 percent.

Two lightning-sparked fires burning in the Greater Bay Area - the LNU and SCU lightning complex fires — were 98-percent contained Monday.

