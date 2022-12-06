California has some new star power.

Eighteen new Michelin Stars were included in the prestigious 2022 Michelin Guide California, including eight Los Angeles-area restaurants. The stars were awarded after a team from Michelin sought out the best in cuisine throughout the nation's most populous state.

Only one restaurant was considered worthy of three stars, the guide's highest rating. The other 17 received one highly-coveted Michelin star. Two, Caruso's in LA and The Restaurant at Justin in Paso Robles, received Michelin Green Stars, indicating sustainable practices.

Before viewing the new stars below, here's a look at what stars mean, according to Michelin.

One Star: "…awarded to restaurants using top quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavours are prepared to a consistently high standard."

Two Stars: "…awarded when the personality and talent of the chef are evident in their expertly crafted dishes; their food is refined and inspired."

Three Stars: "…our highest award, given for the superlative cooking of chefs at the peak of their profession; their cooking is elevated to an art form and some of their dishes are destined to become classics."

Here are the 18 new stars in the 2022 Michelin California Guide

Addison (San Diego)

Location: 5200 Grand Del Mar Way, San Diego, 92130

Cuisine: Contemporary, Californian (The only three-star restaurant on the 2022 California list)

Camphor (Los Angeles)

Location: 923 E. 3rd St., Ste. 109, Los Angeles

Cuisine: French, Contemporary

Caruso's (Montecito)

Location: 1773 S. Jameson Ln., Montecito, 93108

Cuisine: Californian, Italian

Citrin (LA)

Location: 1104 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, 90401

Cuisine: Californian

Cyrus (Sonoma)

Location: 275 CA-128, Geyserville, 95441

Cuisine: Californian

Gwen (LA)

Location: 6600 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 90028

Cuisine: Steakhouse, American

Hatchet Hall (LA)

Location: 12517 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, 90066

Cuisine: American, Contemporary

Localis (Sacramento)

Location: 2031 S St., Sacramento, 95811

Cuisine: Californian, Contemporary

Manzke (LA)

Location: 9575 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, 90035

Cuisine: Contemporary

Nisei (San Francisco)

Location: 2316 Polk St., San Francisco, 94109

Cuisine: Japanese/Contemporary

Osito (San Francisco)

Location: 2875 18th St., San Francisco, 94110

Cuisine: Contemporary

Press (Napa)

Location: 587 St. Helena St., Saint Helena, 94574

Cuisine: American

San Ho Won (San Francisco)

Location: 2170 Bryant St., San Francisco, 94110

Cuisine: Korean, Contemporary

715 (LA)

Location: 738 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles, 90013

Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

Ssal (San Francisco)

Location: 2226 Polk St., San Francisco, 94109

Cuisine: Korean, Contemporary

Sushi Kaneyoshi (LA)

Location: 250 E. 1st St., B1, Los Angeles, 90012

Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

The Restaurant at Justin (Paso Robles)

Location: 11680 Chimney Rock Rd., Paso Robles, 93446

Cuisine: Californian, Contemporary

Kato (LA)

Location: 777 Alameda St., Los Angeles, 90021

Cuisine: Asian, Contemporary