Water-Dropping Helicopters Attack Wind-Driven Brush Fire on Castaic Hillside

By Jonathan Lloyd

A brush fire broke out Monday morning in the Castaic area. 

The fire was burning in the 26900 block of Tapia Canyon Road near the 5 Freeway. 

Details about how the fire, estimated at about 20 acres, started were not available. Containment was at 20 percent as of about 6 a.m.

Firefighting helicopters were refilling with water from nearly Lake Castaic.

The fire appeared to be burning away from buildings and toward the 5 Freeway. Strong wind gusts were reported in the area north of Los Angeles early Monday, when mountain areas in LA County are under high wind warnings and advisories.

Wind could gust up to 50 mph.

