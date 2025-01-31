Man agrees to plead guilty in drone collision with Super Scooper over Palisades Fire

A Culver City man has agreed to plead guilty in connection with an unauthorized drone's collision with a Super Scooper firefighting aircraft that was flying over the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County.

Peter Tripp Akemann, 56, agreed to plead guilty to one count of unsafe operation of an unmanned aircraft, according to the US Attorney's Office. Akemann launched the drone from a Third Street Promenade parking structure in Santa Monica to survey damage from the fire, but lost sight of the drone, authorities said, adding that there was no evidence to indicate he intended to strike the firefighting aircraft.

The Jan. 9 collision left a 3-by-6-inch hole in the Super Scooper's left wing. The crew landed safely at Van Nuys Airport, but the plane was out service for repairs at a time when all firefighting resources available were needed to combat the fire in Pacific Palisades and five other fires burning that week.

A Federal Aviation Administration-issued temporary flight restriction that prohibited unauthorized drone flights near the wildfires was in place at the time.

Repairs amounting to about $65,100 were completed days later on Quebec 1, which returned service.

The plane refills by scooping from the surface of a body of water as it flies, allowing it to quickly return to a fire zone and drop large amounts of water on flames.

In a post on X, the FBI showed photos of the damaged wing and the drone.

The FBI opened a Digital Media Tipline seeking the public's help to identify the drone operator. Anyone with information, photos or video of the incident was asked to submit them here.

Flying a drone in a firefighting operation zone is a federal crime punishable by up to 12 months in prison and or a fine of up to $75,000.

The Palisades Fire is the largest burning in Los Angeles County. Fanned by a Santa Ana windstorm, the fire destroyed thousands of structures in the Pacific Palisades area. At least seven deaths were reported in the fire, which was 98-percent contained Friday at 23,400 acres.

A cause has not been determined.

The FAA released a statement on the drone strike.

"The FAA treats these violations seriously and immediately considers swift enforcement action for these offenses," the agency said in a statement. "The FAA has not authorized anyone unaffiliated with the Los Angeles firefighting operations to fly drones in the TFRs (temporary flight restrictions)."

This type of firefighting airplane is known as a “super scooper” for its capability to hold water to drop on fires