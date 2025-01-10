Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
LA Galaxy to host donation drive for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires

 The drive is set to take place Jan. 13-14 in Legends Plaza.

By Sahana Patel

Pacific Palisades, CA – January 07: A Super SCooper plane drops water on the Palisades fire on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The LA Galaxy soccer team has partnered with Dignity Health Sports Park to host a donation drive supporting the Los Angeles community impacted by the recent wildfires

The drive will take place Monday Jan. 13 and Tuesday Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Legends Plaza at Dignity Health Sports Park. 

Accepted items include: 

  • Water (Cases and jugs) 
  • Hygiene Products (travel size shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes) 
  • Feminine Hygiene Products
  • Blankets & Winter Gloves 
  • Baby Essentials (diapers and wipes)
  • Kids’ Supplies (writing paper, coloring pads, crayons, etc.) 
  • Masks 

Community members can drop off new and unused items and free parking will be available in Lot 15.

Once collected, the items will be delivered to Anderson Munger Family YMCA Koreatown. 

For more information, visit the LA Galaxy website

Additional resources can be found here.

