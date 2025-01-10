LA Galaxy to host donation drive for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires

The LA Galaxy soccer team has partnered with Dignity Health Sports Park to host a donation drive supporting the Los Angeles community impacted by the recent wildfires.

The drive will take place Monday Jan. 13 and Tuesday Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Legends Plaza at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Accepted items include:

Water (Cases and jugs)

Hygiene Products (travel size shampoo, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes)

Feminine Hygiene Products

Blankets & Winter Gloves

Baby Essentials (diapers and wipes)

Kids’ Supplies (writing paper, coloring pads, crayons, etc.)

Masks

Community members can drop off new and unused items and free parking will be available in Lot 15.

Once collected, the items will be delivered to Anderson Munger Family YMCA Koreatown.

For more information, visit the LA Galaxy website.

Additional resources can be found here.