Map: See where the largest June wildfires are burning in California

Several wildfires, including two estimated at more than 10,000 acres, are burning in California ahead of a hot and dry summer in the fire-prone state.

As of Tuesday morning, six fires estimated at 1,000 acres or more were reported by Cal Fire, the state's firefighting agency. They included the 15,600 Post Fire, which started Saturday in the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and the Sites Fire in the Sacramento Valley region.

The Post Fire was 24-percent contained Tuesday morning, a significant improvement from Monday's figure of 8 percent.

So far this year, Cal Fire reported 2,103 wildland fires that burned more than 66,000 acres. During the same period last year, the agency reported 1,866 fires that consumed 4,800 acres. The state's five-year average through June 17 is 2,557 fires and 14,460 acres.

The fires below were estimated at 1,000 acres or more as of Tuesday morning.

Post Fire: Los Angeles and Ventura counties

Sites Fire: Colusa County

Estimated at 10,000 acres, the Sites Fire started early Monday afternoon southeast of Stonyford in the Sacramento Valley. A red flag warning was in effect for the area with no containment figure reported early Tuesday.

A good overview of the #SitesFire in Colusa County. The fire, burning near Sites Lodoga Rd & Wilson Creek, southeast of Stonyford, is 10,000 acres.



Aero Fire: Calaveras County

The 5,425-acre Aero Fire started Monday in Calaveras County east of Stockton. Containment was at 20 percent. The area with grass and woodlands hasn't seen a large fire since 2003. Evacuation orders and warnings were issued.

Point Fire: Sonoma County

The Point Fire in Sonoma County started Sunday near Geyserville and grew to more than 1,200 acres. Containment was at 40 percent. Crews are increasing containment lines with more favorable firefighting conditions in the forecast.

Hesperia Fire: San Bernardino County

The fire that started Saturday in the San Bernardino County community of Hesperia grew to 1,078 acres, but firefighters have the upper-hand. Containment was at 72 percent Tuesday morning.

Junes Fire: Butte County

The fire that started Saturday in Northern California was 95-pecent contained Tuesday at 1,056 acres.