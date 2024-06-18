Firefighters increase containment of 15,600-acre Post Fire in LA and Ventura counties

What to Know The Post Fire started Saturday afternoon near the southbound 5 Freeway in northern LA County.

The fire grew to more than 15,600 acres and spread into Ventura County over the weekend.

Weather conditions are expected to improve Tuesday with decreasing winds.

Firefighters increased containment lines around a 15,600-acre wildfire burning in two Southern California counties with improving weather conditions expected Tuesday.

The Post Fire, which started Saturday in the northern Los Angeles County community of Gorman near the 5 Freeway, was 24-percent contained Tuesday morning. That's significant progress from Monday morning, when the fire was only 8-percent contained.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The fire was estimated at more than 15,600 acres Tuesday, roughly the same size as Monday morning.

Winds are expected to decrease Tuesday, but a red flag warning indicating high-risk fire conditions remains in effect until Tuesday evening. The red flag warning will remain in place until 6 p.m. for the 5 Freeway corridor due to strong winds and low humidity. Wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph were in the overnight forecast with gusts up to 60 mph, but winds the area are expected to gradually decrease Tuesday to 25 to 45 mph.

A red flag warning also is in effect in the western San Gabriel Mountains and 14 Freeway corridor.

The Post Fire, the largest currently burning in Southern California, was threatening structures after destroying at least one commercial property. About 1,200 people were evacuated from the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area.

Winds were pushing flames south toward Pyramid Lake, which is closed.

An evacuation warning was in place for areas of south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route and the Los Angeles County line, including Paradise Ranch Estates.

The Post Fire started at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Ralph's Ranch and Gorman School roads, near the 5 Freeway. A cause has not been determined.

Post Fire smoke and air quality

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a wildfire smoke advisory for the Santa Clarita and Castaic areas. Northwesterly winds expected to push smoke from the fire southeast toward Santa Clarita, the San Fernando Valley and parts of the Angeles National Forest.

The SCAQMD advised people in the area to limit their exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or by seeking immediate shelter, avoid vigorous physical activity and to run their air conditioners or air purifiers.

he South Coast Air Quality Management District offered the following tips to limit the health impacts of wildfire smoke.