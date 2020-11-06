Barrage of Early Morning Water Drops Knock Out Flames in San Dimas Brush Fire

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that broke out early Friday in San Dimas.

The blaze was reported just before 4 a.m. in the area of San Dimas Canyon Road and E. Golden Hills Road. It is estimated at about 65 acres after an early morning estimate of about 100 acres was revised.

Update, Wildfire San Dimas Canyon: ANF firefighters on scene, in unified command w/ LA County Fire. 2nd alarm fire, approx 20 acres, from 4am start. Running uphill, heavy fuels. Winds light. Vic San Dimas Canyon & Golden Hills. No homes threatened. pic.twitter.com/vKnfeSZDbq — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) November 6, 2020

No structures are threatened, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, but there is a lot of brush in the area.

Three water-dropping helicopters are helping battle the fire, according to the La Verne Fire Department.

“They’re very efficient,” said resident Matthew Neeley. “They doused a very large section of fire right in front of my eyes. It was beautiful.”

UPDATE (4:57am) Three water dropping helicopters are assisting. pic.twitter.com/hOpL5t4JYV — La Verne Police Dept (@LaVernePD) November 6, 2020

There are no evacuations at this time, but the LA Sheriff's Department San Dimas Station advises residents who live in "the urban interface to have a plan to evacuate in case of emergency."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There are no evacuations ordered at this time. As always, if you live in the urban interface have a plan to evacuate in case of emergency. Check out the los Angeles County fire Department, “Ready, Set, Go!” emergency evacuation planning guide. https://t.co/p09XBnl8H0 — LASD San Dimas Stn. (@SDMLASD) November 6, 2020

The fire is burning during one of the worst times of the year for wildfires in California, which has already faced a historic summer of fires. Some of the largest fires on record burned during August.