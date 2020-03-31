Coronavirus in California: Updates on the Pandemic

The nation's most populous state is expecting an uptick in the number of coronavirus cases this week as the pandemic expands.

Updates on the spread of COVID-19 can be found here. You can view daily updates from the governor's office at noon.

By the Numbers

As of Sunday afternoon, California had 5,763 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus resulting in 135 deaths.

California Health Corps

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a call for retired medical professionals and medical students to help with the state's response. The California Health Corps effort comes as the state anticipates hospitals becoming overwhelmed with patients and while it is preparing stadiums and convention centers to handle a crush of cases.

Preparing for a Surge

Californians endured a weekend of stepped-up restrictions aimed at keeping them home as much as possible while hospitals and health officials scrambled Sunday to ready themselves for a week that could see the feared dramatic surge in coronavirus cases. Testing among the state's 40 million residents has stepped up significantly after a slow start and officials have warned the increase will bring with it a rapidly expanding number of cases.

Mercy Arrives in Los Angeles

A 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship arrived in the Port of Los Angeles to help ease the burden on strained land-based hospitals on the frontlines of the pandemic.