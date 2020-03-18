Coronavirus Pandemic: Family Shares Heartbreak and Frustration

The fight against coronavirus is rapidly changing, altering daily life in Southern California and around the world as actions to prevent its spread escalate.

Here are some of the significant developments over the past 24 hours.

What’s Next for California in Its Fight Against Coronavirus

The coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate in California, affecting nearly every aspect of daily life. Here's a look at what's likely next for the nation's most populous state.

Family Frustrated and Heartbroken After Woman's Death in LA County

Family members thought it might just be jet lag, but a woman's illness was much more grim. Hear from family members of the first person known to have died due to coronavirus in Los Angeles County about their heartbreak and frustration.

Family members of a the first woman killed by the coronavirus in LA County can't get tests. Hetty Chang reported on NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

What California Residents Can Do if They Experience Financial Hardship

The California Employment Development Department is reminding residents and employers of their options if they have fallen under financial hardship due to the novel coronavirus. Here's what to know.

World Virus Infections Top 200,000

Desperate travelers choked European border crossings Wednesday after countries across the Continent began shutting the doors against the coronavirus, which has now infected more than 200,000 people worldwide and killed over 8,000. Here's an update.

LAUSD Grab-and-Go Food Map: Where Students Can Find Meals

Sixty grab-and-go food centers opened Wednesday in the Los Angeles Unified School District to provide students with meals during the district's coronavirus closure. The centers will be open daily from 7 to 10 a.m., Monday through Friday.

U.S. and Canada Close Borders to Non-Essential Travel, President Invokes Special Powers

Managing dual health and economic crises, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will invoke a federal provision that allows the government to marshal the private sector. Here are the details.

SoCal Studios and Gyms Offering Free Online Workout Classes

With gyms and fitness studios shuttered until at least March 31 due to coronavirus, studios are offering free at-home workouts to SoCal residents. Ranging from yoga to HIT workouts, these workouts can be done in front of the TV with barely any equipment.

First NHL Player Diagnosed With Coronavirus

The Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday night one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and is in isolation. The Kings defeated the Senators, 3-2, March 11 at Staples Center.

Congress’ Leaders Resist Call for Remote Voting

Congressional leaders are resisting calls to let lawmakers vote remotely, a dispute pitting the scourge of the coronavirus against two centuries of tradition that underscores Washington's struggle to adapt to recommendations that evolve daily about how to handle the pandemic.

Nevada Governor Shutters Gambling, Dining to Halt Virus

Gambling will grind to a halt by Wednesday in casino-mecca Las Vegas, a city known for glitzy and sometimes reckless fun, as the governor of Nevada issued a sweeping statewide order aimed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

Treasury Wants to Send Checks to Americans Starting April 6

The Treasury Department wants to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month as the centerpiece of a $1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy as the coronavirus epidemic threatens a body slam to taxpayers and businesses.

SoCal Grocery Stores Offer Senior Hours

Several stores in Southern California have responded to a wave of panic-buying by reserving “senior shopping hours.” Here are some of the grocery stores where seniors can shop in an environment better suited for preventing the spread of coronavirus.

How Has the Coronavirus Outbreak Impacted You?

Sweeping changes have come to communities in Southern California and throughout the world in recent weeks. Click here to tell us how the global pandemic has affected your daily life.