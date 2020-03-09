Coronavirus Update: LA County Health Officials to Speak After Another Case Confirmed Over Weekend

The total number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County increased to 14 with another person testing positive over the weekend.

County health officials plan to deliver an update on the virus' spread and the response to it at a noon news conference. Refresh this page to watch.

The new case is a resident who recently returned from attending the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Conference in Washington, D.C., where there was a known exposure to a person who was positive for the virus -- also known as COVID-19, officials from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said.

"Public Health is identifying persons who may have had close personal contact with this individual, including any friends, family members or health care professionals, to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness has begun. All confirmed cases are isolated and close contacts are quarantined for 14 days from last exposure," a department statement said. "There are no known public exposure locations related to this case."

The health department recommends the following:

Stay home when ill

Wash hands frequently

Plan ahead for possible social disruptions

Pregnant women, individuals with underlying health conditions and older people should practice social distancing and avoid being in close contact with others who are ill.

On Friday, two cases were announced in Los Angeles County -- including a second passenger-medical screener at LAX. Ferrer said the second patient was another traveler who recently visited northern Italy. The person was in the same group of travelers that resulted in seven previous positive tests for coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Here's a breakdown of cases in LA County:

Eight people in the travel group to Italy;

Two contract employees who were conducting coronavirus medical screenings of arriving passengers at Los Angeles International Airport;

Two relatives of a person who lives outside the county and was also confirmed with the virus; and

A traveler from the area of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. That person, the county's first, has since recovered;

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) traveler announced Saturday.

Ferrer stressed that all of the county's cases have been traced to an exposure source, so there are no local incidents of unknown community spread of the illness. She noted that the two LAX screeners worked at the same quarantine station at the airport and are likely to have been exposed to the same source of the illness, but the county has asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to handle the investigation into those cases.

All of the patients are under isolation. She said health officials have identified close contacts of the patients who are being interviewed, "and as appropriate they too will be subject to quarantine for up to 14 days from their last exposure to a confirmed case."

She said she understands that the increasing number of cases will spark greater concern among residents and raise questions about what they can do to protect themselves.

"We are going to reiterate our main messages, which is for the general public, your risk still remains low, although this is the time to start making sure you're practicing what we call good public health hygiene," Ferrer said. "The primary message for everyone is to stay home when they're sick. The primary message for everyone, children and adults, is even with mild illness to please not circulate in the public, particularly don't go to schools and don't go into work."

She described "mild symptoms" as having a fever of over 100, along with respiratory symptoms or stomach ailments.

The number of cases in the United States stood at 437 on Sunday, with at least 19 deaths.

Worldwide, the virus has killed more than 3,480 people, and infected more than 102,000.