OC Supervisor Announces #MaskUpOC Contest

Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do Monday invited residents to find creative ways to encourage friends and family to wear a face by participating in a #MaskUpOC Contest.

"Too many people are ignoring health experts' advice to wear a face covering. Together, we can change that,'' said the First District supervisor, who is vice chairman of the board. "We want eye-catching messages that are both informative and fun.''

Do, who authored the county's first mask requirement for food and pharmacy workers in April, said the contest is a way to harness residents' creative talents and civic engagement to better communicate the county's public health COVID-19 information.

"The goal of #MaskUpOC is impact,'' Do said. "We want to encourage everyone to share their creation on social media. Let's engage our friends and family to like, share, and retweet.''

All Orange County residents, from pre-school to college and beyond, are invited to participate by creating original work "that inspires, educates and encourages our community to stay safe and wear a face covering,'' according to Do's office.

Entries "can be anything that conveys the public health message: drawings, mask designs, infographics, posters, memes, songs, videos and other original content'' can be used.

New winners from each age group will be selected weekly, based on creativity and community impact, and the winning designs will be shared by the county and potentially featured in its COVID-19 Public Health Campaign.

Submissions can be in any language. Do said.

To submit an entry, use the hashtag #MaskUpOC, or tag Do (@JoinAndrewDo) on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

