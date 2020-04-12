Riverside Sheriff’s Department Sees Increase in Employee, Inmate COVID-19 Cases

More than 50 Riverside County Sheriff's Department employees are recovering from the coronavirus, sheriff's officials said.

In all, 55 sheriff's employees have tested positive for COVID-19, more than double the number from last week, though three have recovered and returned to work, sheriff's officials said Saturday evening.

"Several will be returning as they recover within the next couple of weeks," the department noted.

Additionally, 80 inmates have tested positive as of Saturday, a six- fold increase from last week. Of those who have tested positive, 16 inmates have recuperated and are no longer quarantined, according to sheriff's officials.

So far, the coronavirus has claimed two sheriff's employees.

Last week, Deputy Terrell Young, a 15-year veteran who worked at the Cois Byrd Detention Facility in Murrieta as a corrections deputy, died of COVID- 19.

Hours later, Deputy David Werksman, a bomb squad technician turned administrator for the agency, also died from virus-related complications, officials said.