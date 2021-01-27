Los Angeles

LA Mayor Garcetti Has Received 1st Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

By Shahan Ahmed and Robert Kovacik

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has taken his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, the mayor's office confirmed to NBCLA Wednesday.

Garcetti has spent many days assisting frontline workers and interacting with people getting their shots at LA city vaccination sites recently and medical personnel strongly advised that the mayor receive the protection afforded by a vaccine shot, Garcetti's office said in a statement.

"Mayor Garcetti has spent many days, as he is today, at Dodger Stadium assisting on the frontline of the vaccination effort — directly interacting with hundreds of Angelenos each day," the statement read. "The medical personnel strongly recommended that he receive the vaccine as they have recommended and provided for other field staff and volunteers at the site who have close contact with clients."

The statement said the mayor got his first shot on Thursday, Jan. 21.

"On his fifth day working on site, January 21, he received the first dose of the vaccine per this recommendation and site practice for all personnel including himself," the statement concluded.

Currently, only frontline workers and people over the age of 65 are eligible to receive shots of the limited supply of vaccine in Los Angeles County.

Garcetti's 9-year-old daughter tested positive for the virus in December, leading to the mayor working from home in isolation for a period of time. Garcetti's daughter has since recovered and tested negative.

