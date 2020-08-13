Evacuations Ordered in Azusa as 600-Acre Fire Burns Close to Homes

A 600+ acre fire that erupted close to homes was eating up heavy brush in Azusa, forcing evacuations and closing roads Thursday afternoon.

The blaze, dubbed the Ranch Fire, forced evacuations in the Mt. Cove community.

All Mt. Cove Residents living south of Highwood Court were ordered to evacuate. Residents north of Highwood Court were under voluntary evacuation.

Evacuations were also ordered in the Mt. Cove area north and west of Turning Leaf and Boulder Ridge, according to Azusa police.

Evacuation Update 345pm- Mt Cove area north and west of Turning Leaf and Boulder Ridge now also mandatory evaluation — Azusa Police (@AzusaPD) August 13, 2020

The fire broke out near N San Gabriel Canyon Road and N Ranch Road before 3 p.m., consuming a couple acres.

The Ranch Fire: NB State Route 39 CLOSED at Sierra Madre Ave. & SB SR-39 CLOSED at East Fork Rd. Brush fire spreading rapidly. Unknown duration. #SR39 #RanchFire pic.twitter.com/uj5ZLfXMqa — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) August 13, 2020

By later in the afternoon, it had exploded to more than 600 acres, and began burning away from the foothill areas and into the forest.

A fire, though only 20 acres, forced evacuations in an Azusa community after burning near homes Aug. 13, 2020.

