Grapevine Reopens After Icy Closure, CHP Escorts. Here's What to Know About the Traffic on the 5

The California Highway Patrol was escorting traffic on Interstate 5 through the Grapevine area, Caltrans announced Wednesday, because of snow and dangerous driving conditions.

Parts of I-5 were closed because of snow Wednesday morning, and CHP escorts began around 4 a.m.

It looks gorgeous, but it's definitely cold. Early morning commuters can now pass through the Grapevine without a CHP escort. Lauren Coronado reports Feb. 15, 2023.

Northbound traffic was being diverted at Parker Road in Castaic.

By 7 a.m., the Grapevine had reopened in both directions, but conditions were still icy.

Snow in #Lebec!

The #Grapevine is back open after @CaltransDist6 closed it due to icy & dangerous conditions on the road.

CHP escorts underway.

Updates on #TodayInLA on @NBCLA at 6 am.⤵️https://t.co/3ZhccHk7D6 pic.twitter.com/I1ryyc5Pfi — Lauren Coronado (@LaurenmCoronado) February 15, 2023

Snowfall crews were working to remove snow on the roads and reopen them as weather conditions improve.

Another area affected by frosty weather was Highway 58 east of Bakersfield.

Several jackknifed big rigs and driver spinning out forced a closure of State Route 58 from Towerline Road east of Bakersfield to Exit 165 north of Mojave, Caltrans said.

By 7 a.m., the Tehachapi Pass had reopened in both directions.

UPDATE: State Route 58 is now open in both directions over Tehachapi Pass. CHP will initially escort eastbound traffic starting at Towerline Rd. We ask that all drivers please be aware of any emergency personnel still in the area. https://t.co/vPplUkQL6T pic.twitter.com/spDmdZQHcV — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) February 15, 2023

After a relatively mild weekend, colder temperatures are expected to hit SoCal along with gusting winds in some areas Wednesday.

NBCLA Meteorologist Belen De Leon says breezy conditions make it feel even colder Wednesday.

"It's goin to be a winterlike day but at least we'll have the sunshine," De Leon said. "Put on the layers -- the beanies, the gloves."

Fast forward to the afternoon, and the sun is expected to come out.

Bundle up! A lot of areas across the region are in the 30s and 40s. Belen De Leon has your forecast Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Wind-prone spots like the Santa Ana mountains and Inland Empire may shake some trees.

A frost advisory is in effect for the San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley until 9 a.m. Wednesday. A freeze watch is in effect in the same areas until Thursday morning.

For the freeze watch, temperatures are expected to reach as low as 26 degrees.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, temperatures could fall as low as 29 degrees, with a freeze watch in effect through Thursday morning.

Burbank, Northridge, Universal City, Woodland Hills, Castaic, Newhall and Santa Clarita are under frost advisories and freeze warnings.

Snow in the mountain areas shuts down the Grapevine for drivers as conditions become dangerous. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News on Feb. 14, 2023.