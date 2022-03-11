Man Fatally Stabbed During Argument Over Crash in Mid-City Area

A man was stabbed in the Mid-City area after two people got into an argument following a crash, the Los Angeles Police Department said Friday.

LAPD said officers from the Wilshire Division were responding to a crash at 3 a.m. in the area of La Brea and Washington Boulevard.

They discovered the man on the sidewalk suffering from stab wounds and he was taken to the hospital where we was later pronounced dead, LAPD said.

Police say a crash occurred, and after the two got into an argument, the attacker stabbed the man and ran away.

The attacker has not been arrested yet, LAPD said.