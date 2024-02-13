1 dead, 1 injured in Culver City area house fire

One person was killed and another was injured early Tuesday in a fire at a Culver City area house.

Firefighters responded at about 6 a.m. to the single-story house in the 4900 block of South Sycamore Drive in Del Rey. Flames were knocked down in about 40 minutes.

Two people were found inside the house. One died at the scene. The second person was hospitalized, but details about the victim's condition were not immediately available.

Firefighters prevented flames from spreading to nearby homes.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.