1 hospitalized in chemical investigation in Sherman Oaks

One person hospitalized as part of a hazardous material investigation Monday in Sherman Oaks.

Five other people were treated at the scene after complaining of scratchy throats and sore eyes, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Firefighters responded to complaints of an odor in a building and patients with minor symptoms, the department said in a statement.

Hazardous materials investigators are at the scene and attempting to determine what caused the problems. Video showed firefighter-paramedics outside the Sherman Oaks Galleria.

"Materials specialists are testing the atmosphere inside with air monitoring equipment," the LAFD said. "Initial readings are not showing any significant hazard, but the irritant has yet to be positively identified."