$127K Raised to Save Compton Community Garden

People who live in Compton are trying to save their local community garden, which is in danger of shutting down after the land was put up for sale.

Community members are hoping to find another plot of land, or raise enough money to buy the land the garden is currently on. Many people are coming together to make sure this special space isn’t lost.

Next to a busy street, tucked between two buildings sits a small plot of land.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Some herbs, some flower, tomatoes in there," said Elo Cheveyo El, a Compton Community Garden board member, as he shows off the grounds to NBCLA. "It’s a small space but there is a lot going on in a small space."

Residents can find fresh vegetables, organic fruit, and flowers abundant in the heart of Compton at 1317 S Long Beach Blvd.

"We can probably grow enough vegetables to probably fill a grocery store every two weeks," said Dr. Sherridan Ross, the Compton Community Garden founder.

Dr. Ross started the Compton Community Garden 10 years ago. He says Compton is a food desert with more fast food restaurants than grocery stores.

"There is not a grocery store within a quarter of a mile. Most of the people there they get their groceries from the liquor store or the 99 Cent Store," Dr. Ross said.

The community has really come to depend on the garden.

"We have grown so many vegetables that we have harvest days where we just give the rest of it away," Dr. Ross said.

"The garden has definitely been a healing space for me. It definitely helped with my depression. It helps with my diabetes so I can grow my own organic food," said Justin Brown.

But now the land the garden is on has been sold, and Dr. Ross needs to vacate the premises within 60 days, and uproot everything that has been planted.

"On April 1st, 2023 we arrived to Compton Community Garden to find a *massive* “For Sale” sign overshadowing our thriving & community-run green space," the GoFundMe statement read.

Dozens of supporters of the Compton Community Garden spoke at a council meeting urging the city to assist in finding a new lot.

"I hope they understand the importance of this community garden and the community," Zia Pollanco said.

They also hope that if this special place has to be moved, its seeds will be planted again in Compton.

"That’s what we are really here for -- the community being able to contribute to the community as much as possible and as best as possible," Cheveyo El said.

Community members had until Tuesday to raise raise about $500,000 to try and buy the land the garden is on.

They came up short, but NBCLA learned late Tuesday that the landowner extended the deadline to Friday so there is still hope the garden can stay where it is.

The GoFundMe also says the staff at the garden are planning a "save the garden" fundraiser, with food, live sounds, plant demonstrations and more.