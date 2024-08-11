13 people involved in multi-car crash in Inglewood: LAFD

More than a dozen people were hurt Sunday in a car crash in the Inglewood area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The crash was reported around noon near the 6600 block of La Cienega Boulevard. There, a multi-vehicle crash occurred and 13 people were hurt.
Those who were involved in the crash were evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and four people were taken to a nearby hospital. The severity of those individuals’ injuries was not disclosed.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or what caused it.
