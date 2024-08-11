Inglewood

13 people involved in multi-car crash in Inglewood: LAFD

By Karla Rendon

More than a dozen people were hurt Sunday in a car crash in the Inglewood area, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash was reported around noon near the 6600 block of La Cienega Boulevard. There, a multi-vehicle crash occurred and 13 people were hurt.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Those who were involved in the crash were evaluated by medical personnel at the scene and four people were taken to a nearby hospital. The severity of those individuals’ injuries was not disclosed.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or what caused it.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Inglewood
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us