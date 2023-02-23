16 Drivers Stuck in Snow After Crash on SoCal Mountain Highway

More than a dozen drivers were involved in a crash Wednesday night on a snow-covered mountain highway as a cold storm moved into Southern California.

The crash was reported at about 9:30 a.m. on Highway 189 in the San Bernardino County mountain community of Crestline. The road was closed for several hours as vehicles were toward from the scene.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

On the 10 Freeway in Yucaipa, up to 20 drivers were in a pileup crash. Eight people were hospitalized following the crash reported around 10 p.m. near Live Oak Canyon.

Details about their conditions were not immediately available.

The crashes occurred at the onset of a powerful winter storm that is expected to unleash feet of snow into the weekend. The brunt of the storm will hammer Southern California Friday into Saturday with snow, rain and strong winds.

A blizzard warning goes into effect Friday for Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and continues into Saturday. The National Weather Service said travel conditions will be abysmal in SoCal's mountains.

"Make sure you've got chains and everything, just in case," said Victorville resident Jesus Rodriguez. "You have the be prepared with blankets, flashlights, you never know."

Snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible by Saturday night at elevations as low as 2,000 feet. Drivers should expect significant snowfall in most mountain passes.

Rain and snow will intensify Thursday night through early Saturday. Some areas will see rainfall rates of a half-inch to 1 inch per hour.