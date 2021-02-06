South LA

2-Story Commercial Building on Fire in South LA

Around 7:10 p.m., an explosion was visible, and the surrounding area appeared to lose power as a result.

By Shahan Ahmed

Firefighters responded to a structure fire involving a two-story commercial building in South Los Angeles Saturday.

The fire was reported near the intersection of Hooper Avenue and Slauson Avenue around 6:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Between 15 and 75 firefighters were fighting the flames, with the Los Angeles Fire Department also assisting the firefight, LA County Fire Department said.

It was not immediately known if anyone was inside the building.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

