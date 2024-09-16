3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Malibu area

A magnitude-3.6 earthquake rattled the Malibu area early Monday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported at 4:22 a.m. on Monday and had a depth of about 6.5 miles. Over 1,000 people reported having felt the shaking on the USGS Felt Report.

The quake was felt in areas like Los Angeles, Oxnard, Santa Clarita, Long Beach and Huntington Beach, according to the USGS.

The quake comes just days after a 3.4 magnitude quake and a 4.7 magnitude quake were reported also near Malibu a few days ago.