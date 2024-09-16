Earthquakes

3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Malibu area

The quake comes just days after a two other earthquakes were reported also near Malibu a few days ago.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

USGS

A magnitude-3.6 earthquake rattled the Malibu area early Monday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported at 4:22 a.m. on Monday and had a depth of about 6.5 miles. Over 1,000 people reported having felt the shaking on the USGS Felt Report.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The quake was felt in areas like Los Angeles, Oxnard, Santa Clarita, Long Beach and Huntington Beach, according to the USGS.

The quake comes just days after a 3.4 magnitude quake and a 4.7 magnitude quake were reported also near Malibu a few days ago.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us