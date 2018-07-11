4 to Watch: Firefighters Contain a Wildfire in LA's Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 10: Firefighters stand while monitoring Griffith Park, with the lights of the city below, in the aftermath of a fire in the park on July 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Tourists had to be evacuated from the 25-acre brush fire at the park. Numerous fires have kicked off in Southern California during an ongoing heat wave. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Here are four stories we're following on Wednesday July 11, 2018.

1. Horse Fall Kills 12-Year-Old Girl, Injures Sister

A horse fell on two children in Lake View Terrace, killing a 12-year-old girl and leaving her younger sister in critical condition. Click here for updates on this developing story.

2. Woman Arrested in the Beating of a 92-Year-Old Man

A woman was arrested in connection with the brutal assault of a 92-year-old man who was struck with a piece of concrete and berated during the Fourth of July attack. Rodolfo Rodriguez was out for a walk in his Willowbrook neighborhood when he was confronted by the woman, who was walking with a child. Click here for details.

3. The Griffith Park Firefight in Photos From Around LA

Firefighters have 100-percent containment around a fire that scorched hillsides in the shadows of some of LA's most famous landmarks. Click here to see photos from the firefight in hot and humid conditions.

4. Babies Found in Locked Car With No AC During SoCal Heat Wave

After two babies were found inside a hot car without the air conditioner running in a Walmart parking lot during a Southern California heat wave, the children’s mother was arrested, police said Tuesday. Click here for the story.

