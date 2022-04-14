Police Investigation Shuts Down 405 Freeway in Sepulveda Pass

A police investigation shut down the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass Thursday morning, CHP said.

CHP reportedly shot a man around 2:50 a.m. according to wire reports, but CHP would not confirm any other details. A red Ford Mustang on the side of the freeway and objects on lanes were what officers were focusing on as they canvassed a stretch of the freeway with cars lined up for miles at a standstill.

The backup was extensive on the 405 South at Skirball Center Drive. The backup extended all the way back to the 118 Freeway.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All lanes were shut down, but the northbound side began to move slowly just before 5 a.m.

Southbound traffic was being diverted at Valley Vista.

Police activity has shut down the 405 South for hours, and it's only getting worse. Avoid the Sepulveda Pass this Thursday morning. https://t.co/DpMHvcGIeW pic.twitter.com/DiukrX5nbb — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) April 14, 2022

Alternative Routes

Sepulveda is a possible alternative route, but it's getting busier by the minute.

Other possible alternatives are the South 170, Laurel Canyon or Coldwater Canyon.

It wasn't clear when the SigAlert would clear.

Refresh for updates.