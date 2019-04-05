Bask in Creative Cool at the Free Brewery Artwalk

Step inside a studio, and then another, and then another, and then another, at the art-packed (and free) Brewery Artwalk on April 6 and 7.

What to Know April 6 and 7, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2100 N. Main Street

Free

Coming across something that rocks a sparkly spray of creative inspiration?

We experience that, every single day, whether we pass our kid's latest drawing (the one displayed on the fridge) or the massive modern sculpture in front of our office building.

But, sometimes, when the world is blooming and our senses are beginning to wake up, after a colder, sleepier spell, taking a deeper dive into ideas, images, notions, and offbeat fancies is just the ticket.

And that a ticket isn't required to do so? Meaning this deep dive is totally free? Even better.

Southern Californians have the opportunity to do just that, twice a year, at a truly massive repository for art-makery in all of its forms (or at least many of them).

It's the Brewery Artwalk, which takes place at the massive Brewery Arts Complex, which sits on the industrial site of a former Pabst brewing plant just off the 5 Freeway near DTLA.

And the walk is back, on April 6 and 7, 2019, meaning lookie-loos and arty-aficionados can stroll from studio to studio to studio, all to see works in progress and finished pieces.

Wait. You probably should add about a hundred more "to studios" onto that, for there are literally dozens upon dozens of nooks, crannies, spaces, and awesome artist apartments to visit during the artwalk.

There's a restaurant at the complex, too, if all of that art appreciation stirs your appetite.

Will you find a piece you absolutely fall for? A sculptor you want to start following?

Or will your own inspirations suddenly awaken, like all of the flowers popping up around us these days?

Passing art daily, whatever that art is, is a good thing, as is jumping fully into a pool that's full of artistic plenty. That's the Brewery Artwalk, and has been, for many years, making it a classic of the SoCal, gallery-good, walk-and-look scene.

That it is all free? In a word: bonus.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations