Bunny Bungalows Now Hop-Hop-Hopping in SoCal

Find the furry superstar at The Americana at Brand, The Grove, Palisades Village, and The Promenade at Westlake.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 2 hours ago

    Longing to meet up with this long-of-ear icon? He's now greeting fans at The Grove, Americana at Brand, Palisades Village, and The Promenade at Westlake, through Easter Sunday.

    What to Know

    • Through Easter Sunday

    • The Grove, Americana at Brand, The Promenade at Westlake, Palisades Village

    • Special events (think Bunny Brunches), various photo packages, and Easter Gift Bags abound at select locations

    Attempting to have a meeting with a certain celebrated hare?

    You'll need to find this furry fellow first, which may require you hanging around a strawberry patch, or a pastoral area known for colorful eggs, or a whimsical warren from an enchanted storybook.

    Of course, those can be a bit hard to pinpoint around Southern California, so it is a very good thing that the Easter Bunny hops, hops, hops to us. And hop, hop, hop he shall, into a quartet of Caruso-helmed shopping destinations, all the way through to Easter Sunday.

    That's on April 21, 2019, but, of course, if you're looking for adorable snapshots with Mr. E.B. prior to the holiday, you'll want to twitch your nose and go to one of the four places below soon.

    By the by, the Easter Bunny will have his Bunny Bungalow set up, further adding to the sweet picture-taking opportunities. Just be sure to check ahead on hours, needed reservations, and special dates before you yourself hop, hop, hop out of the house.

    You can find spring's snuggliest celeb at The Grove, where photo packages begin at $35. A trio of special Bunny Brunches at the nearby American Girl store will add to the sweetness. Check out the hours and reservation details now.

    The Americana at Brand also will offer a Bunny Brunch, on April 6, at the Trattoria Amici. There'll also be an egg hunt tied to the brunch, so get the details. But if you'd like like some pretty pics with the Easter Bunny? You got it.

    The chance to "curate" an Easter basket? Little LAMMA, a specialty concierge, will being doing just that at the Bunny Bungalow at Palisades Village on April 6 and April 11-14. Best check in and get times/info, plus info on taking a post with the Big Bunny, too.

    The Promenade at Westlake's Bunny Bungalow will keep by weekday and weekend hours, and there's an Easter Gift Bag for purchase, too, if that makes your ears flop in a happy way. Photo package information and all of the hoppy stuff? Don your bonnet and read all.

