Cardboard Yachts to Cross a Beach-Close Pool

Is it sea-worthy? Scratch that, is it pool-worthy? Teams of two will answer that question as they sail their homemade vessels at a Santa Monica landmark on Aug. 24.

What to Know Saturday, Aug. 24

Annenberg Community Beach House

5-8 p.m.

What's easier: Crossing your fingers in the hopes that something turns out well? Or crossing a large pool while inside a small vessel that is mostly made from cardboard but also a little bit of duct tape, too?

We'll go with A) on that one, but once you behold the sea-worthy, er, pool-worthy vessels competing in the annual Annenberg Community Beach House's Cardboard Yacht Regatta, you may change your tune.

For these are pretty hearty ships, as homemade craft projects go, and they do have a knack for keeping the two-person crew inside mostly dry.

Well... Sometimes. And if a ship sinks, the watching crowd is nothing but sympathetic and supportive.

Cardboard yacht building has become a summertime pursuit for several Southern California families, and to see the effort they've put in, and the often creative designs, should cheer any maker's heart (or wannabe maker, even).

Ready to lend some pool-close enthusiasm? It's free to attend the Saturday, Aug. 24 competition, though space is predicted to be limited.

Some of the teams are comprised of young siblings, while a parent and child might make up another crew. It's all quite inspiring, and so sweet, as major family-strong efforts go, and it may even prompt you and your kin to built your own cardboard yacht in the summer of 2020.

And, yes, all yachts must already be fully constructed by the time they arrive at the 5-8 p.m. showdown. Finishing touches should be finishing up now.

The categories to watch for? The best theme is one, as is which ship will probably definitely take on water.

Cheeky.

Which prompts us to ponder if every single boat will make it across the pool... or only a few?

We're crossing all of our fingers for the competitors taking part in one of Santa Monica's most wholesome and happy happenings, and majorly moistest, too, as local events go.

