Celebrate Earth Day, Planet Give-Backers of SoCal

There's one more 2019 Saturday to join the Great LA River Cleanup, at the Lower River area. Sign up and show up on Saturday, April 27.

What to Know Great LA River Cleanup on Saturday, April 27

Earth Day LA at Woodley Park on April 27

Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival on April 27 and 28

Lucky for most of us that we always happen to be Earth when Earth Day arrives. (True, there are astronauts not currently on terra firma, but bet they have the Earth in sight.)

So, you're on the right planet for the right party, and, if it is April 22, it so happens to be the right day.

Earth Day is here, and while earlier-in-April events began to show a spotlight on what the holiday is all about, there are more happenings still to come.

Like? Well, lucky you, if you're a supporter of the LA River: The Great LA River Cleanup will spiffy up the waterway on Saturday, April 27. This is the third Saturday, in a series, and thousands of volunteers have already showed up to make a difference.

The Lower River is the focus on April 27, so plan on possibly visiting the Golden Shore Marine Reserve, Willow Street Estuary, or Compton Creek @ Del Amo Station if you volunteer.

Perhaps you'll be near Woodley Park on April 27? Join Earth Day LA, presented by Los Angeles Sanitation & Environment, and visit the dozens of booths that'll be a part of the bash.

Also playing a part? City vehicles "... for kids to explore, games to play, prizes to win, seeds to plant," and several other goings-on.

Do register ahead of time, to let LASAN know you'll be there.

One of the biggest Earth Day celebrations around happens to be in Santa Barbara, a city associated with the holiday's founding. The two-day festival at Alameda Park will include a host of booths devoted to all manner of eco causes.

That's all flowering on April 27 and 28, but note that there's a fresh Friday event, involving music, and a beer & wine garden, too. The April 26 to-do won't have the booths, but the good vibes'll be strong.

And on Earth Day proper, as in Monday, April 22? So sweet: There's a midday forest bathing walk at LA State Historic Park.

Do some planet-contemplating, and some community-appreciating, too, as you join this outing, which will conclude with a plant planting.

