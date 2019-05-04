Cosmic: Mount Wilson Observatory Dome Concerts Open

Thrill to live music in the amazing acoustic setting of the Mt. Wilson Observatory Dome, every first Sunday from May to October 2019.

What to Know Every first Sunday of the month, May through October

3 and 5 p.m.

$50

Concert halls?

They're perfect places for hearing a concert, of course, as their designation would correctly suggest.

But music-oriented performances have a wonderful way of popping up in other structures, the kind of buildings that were once fashioned for other purposes far removed from cultural splendor.

Take Mount Wilson Observatory, and its incredibly capacious Dome.

Space buffs know the beautiful space well, and, moreover, what sits inside it: The Hooker telescope, a 100-inch wonder fascinatingly employed by Edwin Hubble during his astronomy-changing earthbound forays into the wider cosmos.

The 1917 telescope, a titan of observational astronomy, is certainly a big draw for visitors, but it also turns out that telescope's big house, the airy Dome, is rather awesome on the acoustic front, as one might accurately imagine.

Others have noticed, and warm-weather concerts have become a tradition inside it, adding another layer to Mount Wilson's noble legacy.

Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome are returning each first Sunday of the month, from May to October 2019, and there are two times to choose from: 3 and 5 o'clock.

A ticket is $50. Do get it in advance.

Great regional musicians'll show with their violins, flutes, and guitars in tow, and each Sunday will feature different works and its own distinct vibe. Django Reinhardt & Stephane Grappelli are the featured favorites on Sunday, May 5, the first day of the 2019 series.

Mozart, Schubert, and Brahms are all on the schedule ahead, too.

Amazing composers, cosmic vibes, and that one-of-a-kind space-searcher serving as the Dome's famous focal point? So cool.

Also cool? The Hooker telescope was deemed the largest in the world, for decades. That music heard live in a sublime and unusual setting can also make a listener feel incredibly large inside fits the venue well.

Ever enjoyed Brahms next to a scope that's been successfully used to peer into the deep reaches of space? If you haven't, you can, this summer.

