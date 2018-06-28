Deadly Crash Forces 5 Freeway Closure in Santa Ana

A deadly wrong-way crash on the 5 Freeway prompts closures in Santa Ana. Mekahlo Medina reports for Today in LA June 28, 2018. (Published 13 minutes ago)

A deadly crash Thursday morning has closed all northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway just south of the 22 Freeway in Santa Ana.

Two people were killed in the crash, which involved a motorcycle and a car, according to a California Highway Patrol dispatcher.

The driver of the car, a Jaguar, was reportedly driving in the wrong direction in the carpool lane of the freeway around 4 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Main Street, she said. The freeway will remain closed until further notice.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.