'Discover Your Superpowers' at Discovery Cube OC

"DC Superheroes: Discover Your Superpowers" opens at the Discovery Cube OC in Santa Ana on Saturday, May 25.

What to Know May 25-Sept. 8, 2019

Discovery Cube OC

General museum admission

It's one thing to sense what your individual superpowers might be, and it is another thing to put some of your skills to the test in a superhero-ready setting.

We mean, you could actually have several superhero talents going at once — we have no doubt that could be the case — but a cool opportunity to try your hand at a few fantastical experiences could provide you a clearer view.

No, you won't book a ticket to the planet Krypton to find these experiences, but should arrive at Discovery Cube OC in Santa Ana with a sense of adventure and desire to try a few fresh superheroic deeds.

For "DC Superheroes: Discover Your Superpowers" is opening at the science-cool institution on Saturday, May 25, bringing an "immersive DC environment" to the destination.

Don't worry if you left your cape at home, though; guests are invited to jump into a host of exhibits testing their beyond-extraordinary mettle.

Teamwork will be of paramount importance as "... brave recruits will be called upon by members of the Justice League to make the world a safer place by battling Super-Villains in the fictional, crime-infested city."

A "series of fast-paced challenges" will give the new recruits plenty to try, puzzle out, and solve.

Can you "... work with Wonder Woman to rescue artifacts that The Cheetah stole from the Museum of Ancient History" or assist Batman as he faces down The Joker's latest misdeed?

We're counting on you, new superhero. You can do it.

The creators behind this get-involved exhibition? The Children's Museum of Indianapolis and Warner Bros., the longtime home of the DC comics universe.

Ready to burnish those hero-awesome skills of yours?

Will you show your bravery on behalf of Gotham, of the other recruits-in-training, and, most importantly, yourself? We believe in you, superheroes of Southern California.

Leap whatever tall buildings you must to reach the Discovery Cube OC soon. The price to join the Justice League? General admission will cover it.

