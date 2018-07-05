Disneyland Releases New App for Disney Theme Parks

Disneyland released its all-new Play Disney Parks mobile app designed for families and guests to enjoy while at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. The app, made available Saturday, June 30, turns wait time into play time.

"Play Disney Parks represents the next step in how we use innovative digital technology to enhance the guest experience in our parks," said Vivek Sharma, Senior Vice President of Digital Guest Experience and eCommerce for Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products. "The app is designed to help guests immerse themselves in the Disney stories they know and love in a whole new way."



Guests can use the app for new experiences created for the queues, including "Playset Party" at Toy Story Mania! in Disney California Adventure and "Off to Neverland" at Peter Pan's Flight in Disneyland Park.

There's also a Disney trivia feature full of fun facts and an Apple Music feature with official playlists inspired by beloved lands, attractions, and characters at Disney Parks.

The app was developed in close collaboration with Walt Disney Imagineering. It was designed for families and guests to enjoy together, with group play options that enable everyone to join in on the fun while staying fully engaged in the immersive environments of Disney parks.



Guests ages 13 and older with a Disney account can earn, collect and share achievements when they participate in activities on the app and experience select attractions across the resort.

The app is free to download on the App Store and Google Play.

Play Disney Parks is planned to grow and evolve over time with new experiences and offerings at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, including at the eagerly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, coming to Disneyland Resort in summer 2019 and Walt Disney World Resort in late fall 2019.