Earn $1,000 Just For Drinking Coffee? There’s A Catch

In a marketing campaign aimed at coffee consumers to buy from local coffee shops, Business.org promises to give $1,000 to a person who refrains for a month from buying from "corporate coffee shops" and instead visits only local coffee shops.

According to the requirements "you will be asked to gather information and record your experience using a follow-up document provided by the Business.org team. You will work with the Business.org team to share ideas of your experience on the company's blog. and social networks. You will also share your experience with your personal social networks when you see appropriate opportunities. "

According to the announcement, "an astonishing 82% of businesses that fail are sinking due to cash flow problems. But what would happen if they had more customers bringing more cash? As small business advocates, at Business.org we want to encourage more Americans to frequent local businesses, and we are starting with local coffee shops. "

Coffee lovers can register until September 30, 2019, but they must meet several requirements such as being a self declared Starbucks fans. Maintaining a strong presence in social networks is an advantage for applicants, but it is not mandatory.

The "job" is that you visit at least eight local coffee shops over the course of a month, take a picture of your cup of coffee in each store and keep a record so that Business.org gets an idea of ​​your local experience.

For the person selected, 25% of the payment of $1,000 will be given at the time of hiring and the total amount will be given at the end of the job.

"We will provide a scheme for the selected one to record the important elements of their experiences, such as cost, quality, customer service and average waiting time," Business.org said.

It should be noted that Telemundo has no connection to this contest and recommends checking before providing any personal information through a company's website. Read carefully the terms and rules of any contest.