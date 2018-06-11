Eek Out at the Queen Mary Dark Harbor Tryouts

Auditions for the 2018 Dark Harbor performers take place in early August 2018; interviews for the backstage team begin in mid-July.

What to Know Long Beach

Select tryout dates from July 17 through Aug. 4

Dark Harbor opens on Sept. 28, 2018

Getting in touch with your inner ghoul?

It's an eerie act that may be as simple as putting on a scary movie or dipping into a horror novel.

But for hundreds of Southern Californians, each and every year, inner ghoul maintenance is all about signing up to play a monster, a ghost, or some eeked-out figure from beyond at one of our local falltime fright events.

But finding a monster is a bit trickier than at the cinema, where harrowing characters can come to life via a lightening bolt or be summoned with a centuries-old spell.

There must be auditions, and forms to complete, and while forms aren't that fear-inducing, they are a necessity if you want to spend several autumn nights growling, werewolf-style, from your corner of a dark maze.

Which is all to say, er, scream this: Queen Mary is ready to hold its 2018 Dark Harbor tryouts, and they're heading this way as quickly as a werewolf bounds across the moors: Day one is July 18, and the search will continue, over select dates, right through to Aug. 4.

The famous, and famous haunted, ocean-liner will be searching for main cast members for its annual multi-week scare spectacular, for classic Dark Harbor characters like Half Hatch Henry and Scary Mary, as well as "street monsters," sliders (yep, those amazing knee-traveling performers), jugglers, singers, and other busker-cool artists.

If you're interested in playing a role on the operations team, behind the scenes, that'll be your window to watch, too. Also, the ship will be hiring beverage servers around the same time.

How to try out? Best register, first, and check the specific dates and times. Note that the performer auditions roll out last, in early August, after the operations and beverage team interviews.

And while auditions do open in the summertime, Dark Harbor itself debuts on Sept. 28, 2018.

It'll bring the from-the-depths dread right through to Nov. 1, on select nights, so best plan to be available for that whole run, should your terrifying talents catch the eyes of the Dark Harbor producers.

