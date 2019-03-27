Eggstravaganza 2019 Hatching at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort's ever-beloved Eggstravaganza returns from April 5 through 21. Buy your scavenger hunt map for $6.99, plus tax, then search for character-themed eggs hidden around both theme parks plus Downtown Disney District.

What to Know Anaheim

April 5-21

$6.99 map, plus tax (in addition to park admission)

Everyone has their own approach do doin' Disney, when first stepping inside a theme park.

But whether that involves snagging a Dole Whip right away, then riding Peter Pan's Flight, then finding a spot to enjoy the parade, or something else entirely, almost matters not when it comes to what nearly every visitor does inside The Happiest Place on Earth.

And that is? People absorb the iconic atmosphere, scanning the smallest details of each Main Street window, every queue gewgaw, every item for sale in a shop.

Which makes Disneyland Resort's annual Eggstravaganza quite the popular pursuit, given that you're already gazing around, with intensity, at your charming surroundings.

And hooray, hurrah, and sound the trumpets: Eggstravaganza is back, from April 5 through 21, at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District, too.

Ready to crack the shell on this swell, limited-time event? This info should go over easy: Guests who buy a $6.99 map (plus tax) will try to find a line-up of character-themed eggs "hidden" around both theme parks and the nearby shopping-and-dining area, too.

These mega eggs'll sit atop high shelves in stores, along rooflines, and other offbeat places, giving the fun a true scavenger-hunt feel.

As for your map?

You'll place stickers on various spots as you discover each new egg.

And then? You'll find a "redemption location," such as Disney Showcase inside Disneyland Park, to claim "a surprise."

Oh yes: Not only do you gain the glee of participating, at your own pace, in this happy hunt, but you'll leave the resort with something you shell treasure always.

Yes, we said "shell" treasure always.

One note? You'll need to pay admission to the parks to complete your hunt, of course; the $6.99 price + tax is additional.

Ready for this fantastic basket-less egg hunt, where all you'll need is your map, the stickers, and the desire to locate a series of colorful characters painting on over-sized orbs?

Find out more about the springtime Disneyland Resort tradition now.

