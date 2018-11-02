Fugitive Wanted in West LA Sex Assault Might Be in South Carolina

The FBI has confirmed a sighting of a suspected sexual predator wanted in the armed sexual assault of a woman in her West Los Angeles home.

The cross-country search for Greg Alyn Carlson, 46, appears to be focused on the southeastern United States. The FBI received a confirmed sighting of the suspect -- who was added to the agency's Top-10 Most Wanted Fugitives list -- in the Mount Pleasant area of South Carolina.

Carlson has ties to the area.

He was last seen in a late-model white Hyundai Accent -- the same car he was driving in previous sightings. He likely stole a license plate from another vehicle, investigators said.

The FBI said investigators have not ruled out the possibility that Carlson traveled to other states. He also might have crossed the U.S. border.

Carlson is accused of sexually assaulting a woman, striking her in the head with a gun during a July 13, 2017 burglary in West Los Angeles. He was arrested by Los Angeles police in two months later, but was released on bond.

Carlson then traveled to South Carolina, but likely left the state with a stolen handgun, rental car and large amount of cash, the FBI said. Agents said they're not sure how he obtained so much money, adding that he might have worked as an actor when he lived in Southern California.

In November 2017, he was seen in Hoover, Alabama, where he led police on a high-speed pursuit. Police called off the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Investigators said he traveled to Florida and was seen Nov. 30, 2017 in Daytona Beach.

He has also resided in the Southern California seaside communities of Santa Monica and Redondo Beach.

The 2017 arrest marked the first time he had been arrested for a felony crime. Carlson was previously arrested for a misdemeanor in Beverly Hills.

He might be behind additional sexual assaults, investigators said. A $100,000 reward was issued for information in the case.