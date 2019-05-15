Free ARTsea Fest to Make Merry in Marina del Rey

Installations, a marketplace, and a host of activities for the tots will fill Mother's Beach on May 18 and 19, 2019.

What to Know May 18 and 19

Mother's Beach

Free admission

Something that'll sweep away a few cobwebs and clear the air?

We look for such tools in our day-to-day lives, all so we can live a more vibrant and full existence.

Sometimes, though, large-scale creative events also coincidentally follow a sweeping-out, which is what is set to happen on May 18 and 19 in Marina del Rey.

For there's a wet storm on its way, on May 16, meaning that the sky'll be clear by the weekend, and the outdoorsy event can revel onward by the time Saturday arrives at Mother's Beach.

That's the bustling location for ARTsea, a free arts-oriented festival heading into its celebratory second year.

What is ARTsea, exactly?

It encapsulates a lot, from art enjoyment ("curated art galleries" will pop up in the area) to hands-on makery (create a flower crown or farmers market-inspired block print) to music love (Grateful Shred is headlining).

Food trucks, a marketplace brimming with artisan-made goods, a beer and wine garden helmed by Cafe del Rey and other places to nosh/shop/sip'll fill out the sizable schedule.

The start time each day?

It's 11 a.m., and while Sunday's fun'll wrap up at 6 p.m., Saturday will rock all the way through to 10 o'clock.

The ocean, a pre-summer celebration, before-your-ears tunes and lots of free things to savor? ARTsea is a quintessential as a Pacific-perfect party for all as such events come.

