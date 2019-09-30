Free Family Fun to Sprout at Acorn Day

It's Acorn Day, an activity-fun happening at O'Neill Regional Park, on Oct. 5, 2019.

What to Know Saturday, Oct. 5

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

O'Neill Regional Park

If you've ever lamented that nature should play a larger role in our October-style fun times, lament no longer, for our region is home to several sweet shindigs that put the emphasis on the outdoors.

And not just the outdoors as they relate to trick-or-treating or Halloween carnivals, but the natural world, and all of its autumn-cool gifts.

That's at the heart of Acorn Day, a free, four-hour lark that'll drift, like a colorful leaf, into O'Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The goings-on will be heart-gladdening. Those include "... free crafts for kids, a live butterfly enclosure, active games, face painting, live music and introductory ukulele lessons, nature and animal exhibits, very special storytelling sessions with painting on water..." and more to-dos.

Including, oh goodness, the chance to participate in the planting of acorns. As if life could get any better than that.

OC Parks is behind this chance to connect with nature, so count on a strong element of education, too. Making animal tracks out of plaster will be one way guests will learn more about the critters that call the area home.

There are two timed tours, too, and a "Nature on the Go" trailer.

Craving a fall family experience that is more connected to the planet, its plants, its furry and feathery denizens, and how it all works in harmony?

Acorn Day will sprout, with beauty, cheer, and knowledge-rich events, as October 2019 gets growing, er, going.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations