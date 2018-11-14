Free: Great LA Walk Remembers Jonathan Gold

It's the 13th annual event, which will take to 6th Street, and Koreatown, in memory of the food-famous icon. Gather at Pershing Square on the morning of Nov. 17, 2018, to set out with other LA-loving adventurers.

What to Know Saturday, Nov. 17

Meet at Pershing Square at 9 a.m.

16.5 miles, to the ocean along 6th Street

Count 'em up: How many shops or eateries or libraries or civic offices or churches or plazas have you zipped by, in a car or in a bus or on a bicycle, vowing to return later, on foot, to see just what that building was all about?

Do you go back? And poke your head into all of the head-poke-able places, to get to know our massive-o-polis of a city even better?

If so, high fives. If not, high fives, because you have the impulse, and, yes, a way-busy schedule.

But there's a Saturday to-do just ahead, that's totally free to join, and it is all about making good on your whole desire to track-back and check out some of the local sights you've seen through your windshield.

And, yes: To pay affectionate and grateful homage to iconic food writer Jonathan Gold, who passed away earlier this year.

That Saturday is Nov. 17, the event is the 13th annual Great Los Angeles Walk, and, once again, a group of local-loving Southern Californians will set off on a long stroll from DTLA to the Pacific Ocean.

The 2018 route? It'll wend along 6th Street, into and through Koreatown, as an homage to Mr. Gold, a champion of many of the cafés along the food-amazing thoroughfare.

Some other streets'll be on the map, like Santa Monica Boulevard, yes. You can find the whole route here.

Created by longtime Franklin Avenue blogger and pop culture smartie Mike Schneider, as a way to sate his curiosity about our city's deeper, out-of-the-car pockets, The Great Los Angeles Walk has become the pre-Thanksgiving Saturday-fun must-do for those regional explorers who want to get to know a well-known street, block by block.

Start time? Gather at Pershing Square at 9 in the morning on the 17th.

Distance? It's 16. 5 miles, all told, and, nope, no one is expected to walk the whole way. Or you can. Just arrange your transportation ahead of time, or have plans in place. This page is helpful.

Expected group? About 300, which means you may see pals you already know or meet a new friend who digs dining, our big city's little secrets, and connecting in an authentic, on-the-move, we-love-LA kind of way.

Many things to know?

Know them after perusing the Great Walk LA HQ, but keep in mind a biggie: This is absolutely free. Snack cash? Drink funds? Yours to show with, but, otherwise, just show, and connect with where you live, and the people who live here, too.

