Free-to-See Yayoi Kusama Installation Debuts in LA

"With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever (2011)," a sculpture installation by artist Yayoi Kusama, opens at Marciano Art Foundation on Wilshire Boulevard on Thursday, July 26. (Photo: Maris Hutchinson, copyright Yayoi Kusama. Courtesy David Zwimer, New York; Ota Fine Arts. Tokyo/Singapore/Shanghai; Victoria Miro. London/Venice.)

What to Know Marciano Art Foundation

4357 Wilshire Boulevard

Free, but a reserved ticket is a must

The wondrous, whimsy-drenched, walk-inside installations of artist Yayoi Kusama?

These multi-dimensional bursts of colorful creativity have proven to be one of the bigger draws in the modern art world, and with excellent reason: They deliver an antidote to our workaday lives, a happy and fun experience that tasks us in the best sense.

We're asked to enter a fantasy world, for a moment, and enjoy. Larger thoughts and ideas may understandably arise, but, at its heart, a Kusama artwork summons the all-too-rare qualities of levity and lightness.

A portal to one such playful, polka-dotty dimension is opening up in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 26 at the Marciano Art Foundation on Wilshire Boulevard, near the mid-city.

It's the debut of Ms. Kusama's "With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever (2011)," a red-rich, white-bright installation "... in which flower-potted tulips in fiberglass-reinforced plastic are painted with the same red polka dots as the floor, ceiling, and walls, creating an all-enveloping viewing experience while at the same time diminishing the appearance of depth."

This is the first time "Tulips" has been shown on the West Coast. The piece's first American appearance was in New York at David Zwimer in 2017. Marciano Art Foundation, which opened in the spring of 2017, acquired the piece from the New York gallery in November 2017.

So how do you enter this magical room dominated by red dots and white space?

Entry to the Marciano Art Foundation is free, but you'll need to reserve a ticket. All of August is open to reservations, while September reservations open on Aug. 1 at 1 in the afternoon.





Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations