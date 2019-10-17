Get Summery at the Last 'Odd Night' of 2019

Summer goodbye: One of the last signs of the warm season is bidding adieu, at The Autry, on Friday, Oct. 18.

What to Know Friday, Oct. 18

The Autry Museum of the American West

$5

We don't want to be the one to tell you this, but then we probably don't have to be: Summer 2019 is over, has been over, and is so far back in the rear-view mirror that we couldn't possibly see it even if we were wearing special summer-detecting sunglasses.

And yet?

Vestiges of the warmest and brightest stretch of the calendar are still flowering, here and there. In fact, one of the final signs of the now-finished summer season will glow on Friday, Oct. 18 at The Autry Museum of the American West.

It's the very last Odd Night of the year, that come-and-hang-out gathering that's all about funky finds, food trucks, lolling among friends on the grass, hearing some live tunes, and watching the sun dip behind the hills of Griffith Park.

Oh yes, and it's about savings, too: Admission is still five dollars.

The bazaar is described as "indie," and that's quite accurate. And, unlike the very first Odd Night of the season, back in April, you may now have holiday shopping on the brain, or approaching your brain.

So pick up some colorful and/or quirky goods for your loved ones, before this very last Odd Night o' '19 vamooses, much like summer vamoosed, officially, just about a month ago.

The hours? These are summery, too: It's on from 6 to 10 p.m., while some Autry galleries will stay open from 6 to 9 o'clock.

We can't hang onto summer much longer, but it hasn't fully left the room. Bid it goodbye, in Griffith Park, at this truly summery shindig.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations