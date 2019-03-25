Gnarly NostalgiaCon to Host Huge '80s Icons

Grab your boombox and time-trip back to the Neon Decade from July 4-6 in Anaheim.

What to Know July 4-6, 2019

Anaheim Convention Center

Tickets on sale; $69 Saturday general admission, with other ticket/pass options

Letting that 1980s-style magic envelop you?

You can slip into your legwarmers, throw a cassette in the boombox, apply watermelon lip balm (the one hanging around your neck), and bask in the neon light of the nearest mall sign.

But? If you're not among other '80s-obsessed people, the out-sized allure of the glow-iest decade may still elude you.

One answer on obtaining maximum '80s-ness?

Gather with other mavens of mullets, Rubik's Cubes, shoulder pads, quiche, keytars, parachute pants, pastels, and all of the other amazing iconography that sprung from that fabled decade.

And gather you can, '80s-ists of SoCal, for the 1980s will return, in splendid, Spandex-rocking style, from July 4 through 6, 2019, at the Anaheim Convention Center.

That's when NostalgiaCon will welcome bands, actors, and other culture-makers from the decade. And while the throwback expo was announced last December, the curtain hadn't yet been pulled back on the line-up of stars set to show.

Grab your flux capacitor, or your treasure map, for Christopher Lloyd ("Back to the Future"), Steve Guttenberg ("Police Academy"), and Corey Feldman and Sean Astin ("The Goonies") will appear, as well as a host of other stars.

On stage? Feeling those tubular vibes as we plan to rock out to Night Ranger, The Thompson Twins, and more.

A Retro Arcade, on-theme exhibitors and vendors, and the chance to cosplay your '80s-tastic self are all on the docket, too.

Tickets?

They're on sale, with a general Saturday admission going for $69, but if you have to go for a multi-day pass, or another option, your choices are plentiful in the get-in arena.

It's time to live your "Stranger Things" dreams, to wear your jelly bracelets, outer corsets, and tutus, and to meet some of your movie favorites, all at one way-wicked celebration of one of the out-there-iest decades ever.

